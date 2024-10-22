Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

