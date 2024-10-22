Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

