Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 79,952 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 292.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,952 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

