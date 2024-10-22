Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 9,420 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DexCom by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

