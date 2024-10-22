Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

