Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $290,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.