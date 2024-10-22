Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,500 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,117.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $9,850.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $57,720.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $19,340.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tucows stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Tucows worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

