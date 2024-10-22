Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $9.25-9.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.250-9.450 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TYL opened at $586.82 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
