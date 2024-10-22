Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $9.25-9.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.250-9.450 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TYL opened at $586.82 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

