UBS Group Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Strong-Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Mondi Stock Performance

About Mondi

Mondi stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Mondi has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

