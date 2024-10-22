UBS Group Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Strong-Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MONDY
Mondi Stock Performance
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.