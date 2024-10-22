United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist Sells 14,500 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 296,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

