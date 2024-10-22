UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 141,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $571.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.49. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

