USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 206,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,775,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 396.23%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.