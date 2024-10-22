V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $203.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

