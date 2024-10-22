V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 309 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Trading Down 3.0 %

Brunswick stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

