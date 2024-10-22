V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 789 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 74,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

