V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,138 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

