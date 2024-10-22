V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 1.5 %

RGEN stock opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

