V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $28,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.