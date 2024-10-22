V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

