V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

