V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.