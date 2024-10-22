V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.