V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,111.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,472. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

