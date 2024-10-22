V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,549.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,884 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays upped their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

