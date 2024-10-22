V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 530,749 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,408,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after buying an additional 283,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

