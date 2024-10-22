V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,274.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,298.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,107.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $621.95 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 20.59%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
