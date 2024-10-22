V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 150.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $917,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 74.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

