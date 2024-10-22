V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

