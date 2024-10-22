V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 556 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

