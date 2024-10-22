V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

