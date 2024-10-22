V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

