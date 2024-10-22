V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 984.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,606. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.