VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $97.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

