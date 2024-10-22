Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

