Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.8% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

