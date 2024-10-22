Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $393.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

