Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.