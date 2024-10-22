Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $250.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

