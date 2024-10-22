Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTV opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

