Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after buying an additional 479,286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

