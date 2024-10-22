Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lessened by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

VTR opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

