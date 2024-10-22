Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 520 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

