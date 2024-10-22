Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

