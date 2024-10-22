Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

