Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 247 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

