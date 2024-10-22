Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 617 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $699.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.