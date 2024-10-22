Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $606.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

