Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $137.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

