Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

