Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

CAG opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

